E-auction fetches TS govt. ₹567 crore

State government has raked in a total ₹567.25 crore by way of the e-auction of government lands in various districts, which concluded on March 17.

Of this, a total ₹335 crore was generated from the auction of just two proposed layouts on the outskirts of the State capital through HMDA, at Bahadurpally and Thorrur, respectively.

Government, through HMDA and the respective district administrations, has called for bids for sale of a total 1,356 plots in proposed layouts of Ranga Reddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Nalgonda, Mahabubnagar, Gadwal, Kamareddy, Peddapalli, Adilabad and Vikarabad districts, of which it could dispose of 1,227 plots in the online auction conducted for four days since March 14.

The extent of land auctioned by way of proposed layouts is close to 3.33 lakh square yards.

Highest bid price of ₹50,000 per square yard was quoted for a plot in Thorrur layout, followed by ₹38,500 per square yard from Bahadurpally. Highest average bid price obtained was over ₹30,000 per square yard, from Bahadurpally layout, a statement from HMDA revealed.