Dry run of first PRLIS pump taken up successfully

September 04, 2023 12:56 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

In a major step forward in the implementation of Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS), the engineers of Irrigation Department and those of the contract agencies including MEIL conducted dry run of the first pump of Narlapur pump-house of the project near Yellur in Nagarkurnool district on Sunday.

The dry run was supervised by Special Chief Secretary Rajat Kumar, Engineer-in-Chief C. Muralidhar, Advisor to Government on Lift Irrigation K. Penta Reddy and Chief Engineer M.A. Hameed Khan. The Narlapur pump house would have a total of nine pumps of 145 megawatt capacity each to lift water to 104 metres height and put it into Narlapur reservoir with a storage capacity of 8.51 tmcft.

According to the authorities, Mr. Rajat Kumar, Mr. Muralidhar, Mr. Penta Reddy and others participated in a ‘puja’ programme before the engineers took to the dry run of the first pump. The pump houses near Yedula and Vattem reservoir would have 10 pumps each to lift water to a height of 124 metres and 121 metres height, respectively, the pump house at Uddandapur reservoir would have five pumps – all of the 145 MW capacity – to lift water to a height of 122 metres.

Work on two pumps in the pump house at Narlapur, three each at Yedula and Vattem reservoirs has been completed already.

