GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Drug case: Telangana YouTuber likely to be quizzed; probe on to find supplier

February 26, 2024 05:00 am | Updated 05:00 am IST - HYDERABAD 

Lavpreet Kaur
YouTuber and former Bigg Boss-Telugu contestant Shanmukh Jaswanth was arrested after he was caught with 16 grams of marijuana.

YouTuber and former Bigg Boss-Telugu contestant Shanmukh Jaswanth was arrested after he was caught with 16 grams of marijuana. | Photo Credit: Photo for representational purpose only

The Narsingi police of Cyberabad will search for the drug peddlers who supplied narcotics to YouTuber and former Bigg Boss-Telugu contestant Shanmukh Jaswanth. Officials have already issued a summon notice to Mr. Shanmukh.

Speaking to The Hindu, the police said Mr. Shanmukh was regularised under Section 27 of the NDPS Act as the contraband seized from him was only 16 grams. “However, we will question him about the supplier and other possible customers of the peddlers,” said the officials.

DCP-Rajendranagar Ch. Srinivas said they were awaiting the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report to file a charge sheet in the case. “All his medical tests and formalities were completed, and, as per the law, a 41 CrPC notice [a summon notice] was also issued. Post the FSL report, a charge sheet will be filed, and we will be proceeding further with the probe,” he said.

There has not been any evidence to substantiate if Mr. Shanmukh further supplied the drugs to others. “The goal is to identify the suppliers and find other evidence that can help us investigate the case deeper,” said the investigating officer from the Narsingi police.

Mr. Shanmukh might have to appear for questioning in connection with the drug case registered against him on February 22. He was arrested after the Narsingi police landed at his flat to pick up his brother, Sampath Vinay, for questioning in a cheating and rape case. Mr. Shanmukh was caught with 16 grams of marijuana, leading to his arrest.

Notably, Mr. Shanmukh tested positive for the drug on the urinalysis drug screen test done by Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) after claiming that he only held on to the contraband but did not consume it. Following this, he was tested positive in a confirmatory drug test at a private hospital.

The police registered a case against him under Section 27 (punishment for consumption of any narcotics drug or psychotropic substance) under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

On the other hand, Mr. Sampath was arrested under sections 420 (cheating) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.