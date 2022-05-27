DRS students raise fund for less privileged kids 

Students of DRS International School raised nearly ₹two lakh to support Spoorthi Foundation, an organisation that supports 200 children and also provides education centres for 600 children from under privileged families, in order to give back to society.

As a part of their fundraising initiatives and to promote Indian heritage, the Class 11 students of the DRS held a cultural event at Ravindra Bharathi where artistes from different genres presented various forms of dance.

The project under the name ‘Kala Satkriya’ was led by Sanjit Reddy Kaila, Vibha Jain and Meghana Chittineni. “We wanted to help out poor kids who don’t have access to education, food and shelter due to their social and economic conditions. Raising funds for them was not only a joy but also fulfilled our desire to contribute back to society,” said Sanjt Kaila.

Director of Excise and Prohibition Sarfaraz Ahmad was the chief guest along with Dr. Anantha Lakshmi and he advised the children to help other human beings and inspired the children through their words and appreciations.