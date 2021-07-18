Drop in COVID tests and cases

State post 578 new infections, 3 deaths

A sharp drop in COVID-19 cases in Telangana was recorded on Sunday as testing took a nosedive as it usually does. Usually, around 1 lakh to 1.1 lakh samples are examined a day and over 700 people are detected with coronavirus.

However, only 90,966 samples were tested on Sunday, and 578 turned up positive. Results of 1,159 were awaited. Three more COVID patients died, taking the death toll to 3,759.

The new 578 cases include 75 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, 53 from Karimnagar, 43 from Khammam, 38 from Suryapet, and 36 each from Warangal Urban and Mancherial. No case was recorded in Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, and only one person was detected with the virus in Narayanpet.

The State’s infection tally stands at 6,36,627, of which 9,824 are active cases.