Driver’s job is the toughest: Collector

Collector K. Shashanka said on Saturday that the job of a driver was one of the toughest jobs in the world as he has to be alert all the time to prevent road accidents.

Participating in the closing ceremony of the 31st Road Safety Week celebrations at RTC Karimnagar-2 depot in the town on Saturday, the Collector said that most of the road accidents were due to human error.

‘Follow norms’

Stating that accidents could be prevented if traffic rules and regulations were followed, he called upon drivers to always follow the norms.

He asked them to get good sleep before driving and frequently go for eye check-ups.

There are about 2,000 drivers working in the Karimnagar region. The Collector felicitated 30 drivers for not causing a single accident in their 30 years of service.

Karimnagar RTC regional manager Jeevan Prasad said that they had organised various programmes, as part of the Road Safety Week, such as health camp for drivers, family counselling, vehicle check-ups, training sessions, blood donation camps and felicitations for best drivers.

Commissioner of Police V.B. Kamalasan Reddy, deputy transport commissioner Srinivas and RTC depot managers among others were present.