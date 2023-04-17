DRDO CoE inaugurated at IIT-H

April 17, 2023 04:49 am | Updated 04:49 am IST - SANGAREDDY

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)‘s collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) started in 2020 with the former’s research cell transformed into a Centre of Excellence as DIA-CoE.

This centre was inaugurated on Sunday by chairman of DRDO Samir V. Kamat in the presence of IIT-H director B.S. Murty and director of DIA-CoE G. Ramaguru at Technology Research Park, IITH.

There are seven verticals of technology projects that will be undertaken at DIA-CoE, including ultra-high temperature materials, additive manufacturing, space technologies, AI for defence, image processing, seekers and homing technologies and nano-ornithocopter technologies.

Mr. Murty said, “This centre is a major step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat in the defence sector. I am happy that this CoE will take shape under the leadership of Dr. Ramaguru, who has experience in managing strategic projects. I am looking forward to the faculty of IIT-H working together with DRDO to make India a global leader in each of the verticals assigned to the CoE”.

Praising IIT-H for cutting-edge research, Mr. Kamat said, “DRDO and IIT-H will work together and identify target projects in each domain and execute them in 3-5 years. DIA CoE at IIT-H is the country’s largest centre among all 15 DIA-CoEs and has many verticals”.