Doodh Durontos transport 4 cr. litres of milk to Delhi

Special milk trains from Renigunta on a daily basis

SCR’s ‘Doodh Duronto’ Special introduced during lockdown period between Renigunta and H. Nizamuddin for transportation of milk in order to balance the milk supply in New Delhi has crossed 4 crore litres mark on Thursday.

Before the lockdown, milk from Renigunta has been transported to New Delhi through milk tankers by attaching them to the mail and express trains as per regular schedule. But, with all such trains cancelled due to the pandemic, special milk trains were run and the distance between Renigunta and H. Nizamuddin (2,300 km) is being covered in 34 hours.

Milk transported through this special train is collected by National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) from more than 3,000 assembling points spread over 13,000 villages in and around Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. The first ‘Doodh Duronto’ was introduced on March 26 to operate on every alternate day has been enhanced to run on a daily basis from July 15, informed chief PRO Ch.Rakesh on Friday.

Doodh Duronto specials, normally run with six milk tankers, having a capacity of 40,000 litres each and so each train transports 2.40 lakh litres of milk. So far, around 167 trips have been operated through 1,020 milk tankers transporting 4 crore litres milk. General Manager Gajanan Mallya has appreciated the consistent efforts of Guntakal division for milk mobilisation to cater to the nation’s needs and for initiatives to enhance freight loading to 5 million tonnes, a press release said.