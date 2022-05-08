Do not make political comments on Yadadri: Indrakaran Reddy

Endowments Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy appealed to all parties to not make political comments on Yadadri temple and degrade it. He said that highlighting small problems was not right.

Mr. Reddy said this at a review meeting with officials at Aranya Bhavan on Saturday, where a discussion was held on media reports on the damage at Yadadri after sudden heavy rains.

“Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao got the Yadadri temple renovated as a world tourist centre. Some problems have cropped up due to heavy rains and stagnation of water but let us not make it big,” he said.

The Minister directed officials to take steps to make sure pilgrims do not face problems due to summer and were not made to wait for a long time for darshan.