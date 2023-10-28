DK invites KTR to Karnataka to see implementation of poll promises

October 28, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Hyderabad

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shiv Kumar invited Minister for Municipal Administration K.T. Rama Rao to Karnataka to study the implementation of five guarantees of the Congress and offered to take him personally if he so wished.

He said instead of spreading falsehood on Karnataka poll promises KTR should visit Karnataka and the Congress will arrange a bus for him and his party leaders, Mr. Shiv Kumar said addressing people during the Congress Vijayabheri Yatra Tandur, Chevella and Parigi on Saturday.

The Congress leader said every household was getting 200 units of free power and every woman was getting ₹2,000 financial benefit per month. Similarly, women can travel free in RTC buses, he said adding that all these would be implemented as soon as Congress government is formed here.

Mr. Shiv Kumar, who has gained a huge following in Telangana after the Karnataka win, termed the BRS as the ‘B’ team of the BJP and people were not willing to be fooled by their outward criticism and internal understanding. After the elections, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao will have to confine himself to his farmhouse.

KCR accepted that BRS was losing

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy said KCR had already accepted defeat in Telangana elections and his admission in Achampet public meeting that he would take rest if voted out of power was evidence of that. The CM said he would take rest but the Congress will not let him take rest until the ₹one lakh crore public money is recovered from him apart from 10,000 acres of land that his family has acquired using power.

Mr. Reddy said Chief Minister was also threatening the people that Telangana would lose if BRS was not voted to power. It was Congress that developed Hyderabad and all that BRS did was to occupy the lands. The IT sector was created and developed by the Congress and the BRS was just enjoying the fruits of the Congress labour. And yet KCR and KTR have the guts to blame Congress on development.

The Congress president appealed to the people to vote for Congress as it was the only party that would take care of Dalits, BCs and Muslims, who have been denied the opportunities. He said Muslims should realise that it was Congress that provided 4% reservations to them.

He also criticised Tandur MLA Rohith Reddy for defecting to the BRS after Congress workers sacrificed for his win. Tandur people will teach him a fitting lesson this time, he said.