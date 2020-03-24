Distribution of rice to white card holders from Thursday

The distribution of free rice and release of ₹ 1,500 to white card holders for loss of work on account of lockdown during the current spell of coronavirus will begin on Thursday.

The money will be deposited directly in the bank accounts of card holders to avoid middlemen, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao told a media conference on Tuesday.

He warned slapping of Preventive Detention Act against hoarders of vegetables and essential commodities and seizure and cancellation of their licences if the activity continued. The State had surplus in production of vegetables by 3 lakh tonnes, yet there were reports of increase in their prices.

Mr. Rao also warned that the petrol bunks may have to be closed if people continued to violate restrictions on movement and moved out freely. The government had restricted their movement up to three kms from their houses as all essential commodities and consumer items were available within this range. But, people needlessly travelled longer distances as though they were free.

Insisting that the State ran into a huge financial loss on account of the lockdown, he said it was ensured that there was no dearth of funds to Health and Police departments to enforce the decisions of government on dealing with coronavirus. The firm steps initiated by government will not stop if people tried to put a spanner in the wheels.

He appealed to poets to educate people on the need to strengthen the hands of government through their writings. He expressed regret that public representatives did not join the efforts of government in confining people to their homes or checking the price rise. There were over 10 lakh members of standing committees of rural and urban local bodies who could coordinate with the police.

He also asked all the 150 corporators in Hyderabad, ministers, MPs and MLAs to jump into action. Further, the police have been directed not to behave rudely with media persons, he said referring to the reports of a couple of unsavoury incidents.