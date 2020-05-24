Telangana

Distancing norms ignored at meeting

Conference hall jam-packed with ministers, officials from Karimnagar, Jagtial, Peddapalli

The mandatory physical distancing norm went for a toss at a review meeting conducted by three ministers to discuss about the kharif (vanakalam) action plan in Karimnagar town on Sunday.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender, Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar and Minister for BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar convened a meeting with the elected representatives of Karimnagar, Jagtial and Peddapalli to talk about the kharif action plan at the Collectorate conference hall.

With elected representatives and officials of the three districts along with their gunmen and other assistants, the conference hall was packed to capacity, flouting the physical distancing norm. Hordes of media personnel further congested the venue.

The conference hall has sufficient room to accommodate officials of only one district with at least one metre between two chairs. But, with the arrival of officials from all the three districts such as MPs, MLCs and MLAs, and ZP chairpersons, it was jam-packed. Gunmen of all elected representatives also remained inside the hall.

The district officials could have used the spacious Collectorate auditorium, which was renovated recently by the NTPC officials, as part of its corporate social responsibility with all kinds of amenities. The Karimnagar district officials earlier, spoke in favour of conducting all future meetings only at the Collectorate auditorium to maintain social distancing norms to check the spread of the deadly virus.

