Discussion on G.O. 111 must in the Assembly before scrapping it: Congress 

Telangana Congress has alleged malafide intentions in the government’s decision to scrap G.O. 111 and said several leaders of the ruling party have purchased lands in the area and this entire exercise was to benefit the real estate businessmen among them.

At a press conference here, TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud and Kisan Congress leader M. Kodanda Reddy said there was not even a discussion on the issue in the Assembly, and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has abruptly announced the decision. They said the practice is to give information to the opposition party leaders on important announcements so that a healthy discussion could take place. “But this decision has ulterior motives,” they claimed.

They said the National Remote Sensing Authority has given a report on proper usage of lands in Hyderabad but the government wants to deviate from that and cut off the water source to Gandipet lake. It’s unfortunate that even the Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao says that he doesn’t have any information on that.

They demanded that G.O. 111 should be reviewed with environmentalists and farmers, and this should be an open hearing. The government has to come out with a report on the ownership of the lands under G.O. 111, they said.

Mr. Mahesh Goud alleged that TRS leaders had purchased lands in large numbers in the area with prior information, and after 7 years the government wants to scrap the G.O. with the intention to benefit them. Congress party will study the issue deeply and then come out with a plan, he said.