Direct road from Zaheerabad to NIMZ via NH-65

Survey completed for 9.5-km road

With activity picking up at the National Investment and Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ) near Zaheerabad in Sangareddy district and several companies showing interest to establish units, the government has been focusing on creating infrastructure.

Three industries — Triton Electric Vehicles, VEM Technologies Limited (a defence firm) and British EV Tech startup ‘One Moto’ — have already signed MoUs with the State government to establish their units. Some of the firms’ representatives had already visited Yelgoi, one of the 17 villages under the limits of NIMZ, to examine the land proposed for the units.

A road of 9.5-km length and 100-feet width will be laid from Zaheerabad to NIMZ linking it directly to NH-65 (Hyderabad-Mumbai road). This will be a one-and-a-half hour drive to various destinations for representatives of industries. The airport at Bidar will be a half-an-hour drive from NIMZ.

The proposed Regional Ring Road (RRR) will be connected to NIMZ within 40-km at Peddapur in the outskirts of Sangareddy district headquarters.

Officials have completed the survey and identified that about 65 acres of land was required to construct the road that will connect NH-65 at Ranzole and pass through the outskirts of Huggelli, Kishtapur, Machanoor and Bardipur.

Currently, there are four routes to reach the villages that will comprise NIMZ. Those coming from Hyderabad have to pass through Pastapur, Kishtapur, Machanoor and Bardipur. Another route is from Munipally, Peddachelmeda, and Jharasangam to Yelgoi. The third route is from Kankol, Thatipalli, Singitam, Raikod Chowrasta and Rukumapur. The last one is for those coming from Bidar and have to pass through Rejinthal, Gangwar and Hadnoor.

The officials are gearing to issue notification for land acquisition and the process was expected to commence shortly. “There might not be much resistance from farmers as their land will fetch a higher price once the road is laid. The notification was issued about a month ago. The land acquisition process will be completed as per LA Act,” said an officer on condition of anonymity.