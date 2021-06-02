Telangana

Digital survey of agricultural lands in Telangana

The decision was taken at an official meeting presided by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss digitising agricultural lands and fixing coordinates with the aim to ensure permanent security of holdings for land owners. File Photo  

The Telangana government will launch a pilot of digital survey of agricultural lands in the State from June 11.

It will be conducted in three villages of Gajwel Assembly constituency represented by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and twenty four other villages in as many districts.

This was decided at an official meeting presided by Mr. Rao on Wednesday to discuss digitising agricultural lands and fixing coordinates with the aim to ensure permanent security of holdings for land owners. The survey will also eliminate land disputes.

Mr. Rao asked the surveying agencies to focus in the pilot project on villages where there were no disputes and then go on to villages where there was a combination of forest and government lands.

The field level experience gained from the pilot could be used to frame guidelines for a full scale survey later.


Jun 2, 2021

