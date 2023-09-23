HamberMenu
Digital Media team of Telangana wins big at PRSI national awards

It bags five awards including best social media person

September 23, 2023 07:46 am | Updated 07:46 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Dileep Konatham, Director, Digital Media, Telangana receiving the “Social Media Person of the Year” at the Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) awards in New Delhi.

Dileep Konatham, Director, Digital Media, Telangana was awarded “Social Media Person of the Year” by the Public Relations Council of India (PRCI).

The Digital Media Wing of IT, E&C Department won the prestigious Public Relations Council of India’s (PRCI) Excellence Awards 2023 in five categories. The awards were presented at the ongoing 17th Global Communication Conclave and 13th Excellence Awards on September 22 in New Delhi.

Dileep Konatham, Director, Digital Media, received the “Social Media Person of the Year” award from Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, former Union Minister. This award is presented to individuals who have made significant contributions on social media, both nationally and internationally.

Besides this award, the Digital Media Wing also won under the categories of Best Use of Social Media Award, Best Annual Report Award (for Telangana IT, E&C Department Annual Report 2022-23), Public Service Ads Award (for “Let’s keep our Tankbund clean and beautiful” video) and Best Government Communication Films (for “Witness the grandeur of Kaleshwaram, the water revolution in Telangana” video).

Assistant Director, Digital Media Mudumbai Madhav, consultant, Digital Media Narender Gunreddy received the awards representing the Telangana Digital Media Wing. Mr. Dileep Konatham thanked Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekhar Rao and the IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao for their constant guidance and ideas.

