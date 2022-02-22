Diesel engines converted to electric, being tested

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation’s intention of converting diesel-powered buses to electric is on track with one such bus being tested.

Speaking to The Hindu, V Venkateshwarlu, Executive Director, Greater Hyderabad Zone (GHZ), TSRTC, said that a bus from Musheerabad - 2 depot has been deployed for the purpose. The diesel-powered vehicle has been converted to electric and test drives are in progress.

The bus, which was on one such test drive, was spotted near Himayatnagar on Monday.

“Test drives are in progress. One of the tests will require sand bags to be kept in the bus and driven. Further trials are required,” Mr Venkateshwarlu said.

The bus cannot be used for public transport unless Automotive Research Association of India, a body affiliated to the Ministry of Heavy Industries, Government of India. “Unless approvals from the ARAI come, the bus cannot be used for public transport,” Mr Venkateshwarlu said.