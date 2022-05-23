Dharani portal launch village records missing from Dharani: Revanth Reddy

Labour Minister used the excuse to buy large parcel of lands in the village, says TPCC chief

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy visiting the house of Kummari Yellavva at Lakshmapur village in Shameerpet mandal of Medchal district as part of Rytu Rachabanda programme on Monday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy said the hollowness of the Dharani portal was evident from the fact that the revenue records of entire Lakshmapur village are not available in the portal though this was the village where Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao launched the portal.

Speaking at the Rachabanda programme at Lakshmapur village in Shameerpet mandal of Medchal district, he said this is the state of affairs in the village that was also adopted by the Chief Minister.

He said 3,145 acres in the village are not listed in the portal and the village’s revenue map is also missing from the portal. Moreover, 582 farmers don’t have passbooks or account numbers this denied Rythu Bandhu benefits to them and they are also not covered under Rythu Bima.

As the gathering of farmers and villagers applauded, he said this was a serious social problem as well as farmers were not able to marry off their daughters.

Mr. Reddy blamed local MLA and Labour Minister M. Malla Reddy for the problems and accused him of buying off lands from the poor farmers citing lack of records in Dharani portal. More than 500 acres were bought by the Minister recently using coercive methods.

Mr Revanth Reddy also visited the dilapidated residence of Kummari Yellamma, whose house entrance went below the road level forcing her to literally crawl into her house. This was due to road widening done for Yerravalli farm house of the Chief Minister, he alleged and said CM didn’t even have the heart to allot the poor woman a new house.

He said he had called up the District Collector and told him that if the government doesn’t respond within a week, Congress party will construct a new house for her to expose the ‘shamelessness’ of Minister Malla Reddy and the government.

While explaining the salient features of the Warangal Declaration, he said once the Congress comes to power, the new revenue records system replacing Dharani will be launched from Lakshmapur village.

The Congress chief also said an inquiry would be launched into the real estate deals of Mr. Malla Reddy and his family members and the allegations of land grabbing.