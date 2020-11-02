Dharani, a revolution in land reforms: Collector

Initial glitches faced by revenue staff

Collector P. Venkatarami Reddy termed introduction of Dharani portal a historical reform in land administration and it would address several problems.

Addressing a gathering after examining the process of Dharani land registration portal at Kandi mandal revenue office (MRO) on Monday, Mr. Venkatarami Reddy said that the facility of registration began at mandal level and the entire process, including mutation, will be completed within in 15 to 20 minutes.

“In the past, once registration was completed farmers used to go to revenue office at mandal level for mutation of land records. With Dharani, both the jobs will be completed at one place in a short time and the changes will get reflected in the passbooks of both seller and buyer,” said Mr. Venkatarami Reddy adding that new pass book will be sent to the address furnished in the documents.

The Collector handed over pass book to one Chandi of Erdnanur tanda who was gifted 20.5 guntas land by her husband and the registration was completed.

Mr. Reddy has also inaugurated electric battery-operated autos donated by Balaji Hospital and Kings Family Dhaba to Kandi panchayat.

At several mandal revenue offices initial glitches were faced by the officials dealing with Dharani due to technical and connectivity issues. It was stated that even the Collector was forced to wait for some time at Kandi mandal office in this regard.

“About 80 % of the registrations were completed and remaining will be completed by tomorrow,” said a revenue officer on condition of anonymity.