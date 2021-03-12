Telangana

Devotees throng Edupayala jatara

A devotee performs a ritual during the Bonalu festival at Edupayala Durga Bhavani Temple Jatara.   | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

The second day of Edupayala celebrations were held here on Friday with large number of devotees having darshan of Goddess Vana Durga Bhavani. Bullock carts were decorated and taken around the temple.

Member of Legislative Council S. Subhash Reddy visited the temple and temple officials welcomed him with traditional Poornakumbham. RDO Sairam, temple executive officer Sara Srinivas and others accompanied him.

