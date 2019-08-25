Dengue, diarrhoea make a comeback

Diarrhoea and at least five dengue cases have been reported from the district as seasonal diseases have made a comeback, thanks to water stagnation and proliferation of mosquitoes. However, no case of Japanese Encephalitis has been registered so far.

Several private and public hospitals as well as primary health centres (PHCs) are brimming with patients, most of them being treated as outpatients. A handful have been admitted on doctors’ advice. However, the issue of unavailability of adequate doctors and medicines continues to persist.

In Renjal mandal, where the PHC with eight villages under it sees an average of 85 patients coming in every day.

The number is now below average compared to last year, according to medical officer B. Christina.

On the other hand, the number of patients at out-patient wards at the Government General Hospital here has gone up from 800 to around 1,600. However, complaints in government hospitals are fewer as higher-ups and elected representatives make visits from time to time.

District Medical and Health Officer M. Sudarshanam told The Hindu that measures are in place to control the seasonal diseases which are on the rise. Medicines, including ORS sachets, are kept available and anti-larval measures and fogging operation are being undertaken in coordination with gram panchayats and municipalities, he said, adding that no dengue or Japanese Encephalitis cases have been reported from rural areas yet.

Meanwhile, Collector M. Ram Mohan Rao has said extensive health tests would be conducted from August 26 to September 12.

Teams formed with one male volunteer and one ASHA worker would visit every house and collect details of leprosy and TB patients. He has appealed to residents not to hide information with regard to diseases.