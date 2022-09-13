Defection politics will kill Telangana: Revanth

Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy alleged that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) indulged in politics of defections and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was now adopting the same strategy that resulted in the Munugode bypoll.

“Only power is on their minds and they have chosen defections as the route to strengthen their political power even If it was at the cost of democracy and values that the Constitution of India guaranteed,” he said while speaking to the Congress workers at Choutuppal.

AICC incharge for Telangana Manickam Tagore, Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, TPCC working presidents J. Geetha Reddy and Mahesh Kumar Goud, Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi and AICC secretary NS Bose Raju were present at the meeting.

Stating that it was a historic necessity for Congress to win in the Munugode by-poll, he appealed to people that they had the power of changing the course of Telangana politics and give a fitting reply to parties that were encouraging defections disregarding all the democratic and election practices. The Congress workers by staying united had showcased that they were not willing to compromise on certain values that the party stood for.

He said it was Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekhar Rao who brought in this culture of shameless defections at all levels with brute money power. But Munugode will teach the TRS and the BJP a lesson. He appealed to people to question the BJP and TRS on the development of Munugode. He said the cadre should not be afraid of anyone and the party will stand by them.

Mr. Revanth Reddy lashed out at the BJP and TRS for failing to keep the promises made to the people. He said Prime Minister, Narendra Modi came to power on the plank of doubling farmers’ income but introduced the ‘black farm laws’ that were ultimately withdrawn due to the farmers’ opposition and Congress party’s support for them. He said Mr. Modi deceived the unemployed as well and he has lost the moral ability to rule the country.

Using some harsh words against the Chief Minister, he claimed some people, who worked closely with KCR, cautioned him about his dangerous mindset and that he should not be spared. He said if TRS or BJP lost the election there wouldn’t be any change in people’s lives except for the parties benefitting from it. However, if Congress wins it would be a lesson to the parties encouraging defection politics at the cost of the state and the country. “Give us a chance to save democracy and that will be like providing voice to the people who question the government.”