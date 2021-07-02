‘Defected Congress leaders will have to face people’s wrath’

Such undemocratic practices should not be spared, says TPCC chief

Giving a strong warning to elected representatives of the Congress defecting to the ruling party, new TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy said such people would have to face the wrath of the Congress workers.

“I will be in the forefront if anyone elected from the Congress and joining the ruling party is taken to task by the Congress cadre,” he said indicating that they should be dealt in the way they understand the sentiments of the Congress workers.

He was speaking after calling on AICC secretary Ch. Vamshichand Reddy at his residence on Friday. He said Chief Minister, K. Chandrasekhar Rao had ‘bought’ the Congress MLAs ‘shamelessly’ and this undemocratic practice should not be spared. He said the party would also take legal course to the Assembly Speaker’s decision to admit them in the ruling party despite the Congress party’s appeal to disqualify them.

Stating that people have already decided to vote out the TRS in the next elections, he said people have faith in the Congress and on Sonia Gandhi who delivered the 70-year unfulfilled promise of a separate Telangana State.

Earlier, he called on former Union minister Renuka Chowdary and sought her blessings in strengthening the party. Ms. Chowdary said the new committee had all the courage and the commitment to take on the ruling the government and said several former Congressmen were already approaching them to come back to the party. Congress doors would be always open for them, she said.