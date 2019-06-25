Decision pending on demolition of buildings

The uncertainty over whether the entire secretariat complex will be dismantled at one go or whether the process will be taken up in phases continues as the stage is being set for the bhumi puja of the new secretariat complex.

The government has decided to replace the entire secretariat complex with a new well-connected establishment bridging the shortcoming in the existing blocks.

It is, however, said to be undecided as yet on the modus operandi that should be adopted for the purpose. Two proposals are doing rounds ever since the Andhra Pradesh government has handed over the five blocks in its possession to Telangana about 10 days ago.

Accordingly, suggestions are being made to ensure that the offices in the secretariat should be shifted to the J, L and D blocks in the existing complex which together have built up area of around 5.5 lakh sq.ft area.

Old blocks

The shifting will enable dismantling of the old blocks, A, B, C, K as well as north and south H blocks and the construction of the new complex could be taken up in phases.

Senior officials are, however, averse to the idea of construction being taken up in phases as dismantling of the old blocks would require use of heavy machinery as well as explosives in some cases and this would adversely impact the work in the offices if they were retained there. “This will invariably disturb the existing work atmosphere and its adverse impact on the new construction cannot be ruled out,” a senior official said.

Elevation

In addition, there would be no clarity about elevation of the ground and other structural aspects if portions of the existing complex are left untouched thus making planning for the new complex difficult. Officials said the Cabinet sub-committee headed by Minister V. Prashanth Reddy had been entrusted with the task of examining all the related issues and submit its recommendations.

Though no timeline had been fixed for the Cabinet panel, the government had asked the members to complete a thorough examination of the various factors involved in the issue and submit its recommendations at the earliest.