Decamped cashier sends message to branch manager

Promises to return ₹22.53 lakh if he wins in cricket betting

While Rachakonda police are clueless about the ‘missing’ cashier of Bank of Baroda's Vanasthalipuram branch Praveen Kumar, who decamped with ₹22.53 lakh on Tuesday, the case took a new twist on Thursday after the latter sent a WhatsApp message to his manager.

Kumar texted the manager that he decamped with the cash as he suffered huge loss in cricket betting, and would return the amount within two days or end his life, police said.

“Since I suffered huge loss in betting, I stole the money. If I win in betting, I will return the money or else will end my life,” a message purportedly sent by Kumar read.

On Tuesday afternoon, Kumar took away ₹22,53,378 from the bank, and came out of the bank informing the manager that he is going out to purchase medicine for stomach-ache. The incident came to light on Wednesday after Vanasathalipuram police registered a case and booked him for cheating and criminal breach of trust.

Teams were formed to nab the accused cashier.