DCCB chiefs to be elected today

The election of chairpersons of district cooperative central banks (DCCB) and district cooperative marketing societies (DCMS) will be held on Saturday as a follow up to the election of their directors a few days ago.

Since the election is slated to be unanimous as directors in all districts were backed by the TRS, Chief Minister and party president K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday finalised the names of chairmen of both bodies for their unanimous election too. The names will be sent to districts by party observers in sealed covers.

TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao held a meeting with the observers on the precautions to be taken at the meetings convened to elect the chairpersons. Among the observers were TRS Rajya Sabha members Banda Prakash (for Mahabubnagar) and Lingaiah Yadav (Medak), MLCs M.S. Prabhakar (Rangareddy), Seri Subhash Reddy (Nalgonda) and N. Laxman Rao (Karimnagar) and Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation chairman Gyadari Balamallu.