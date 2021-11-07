Dawn to Dusk duathlon on Nov. 15

The “Apollo Dawn to Dusk Duathlon 2021”, a virtual duathlon, will be held on November 15, to raise awareness on paediatric cancer, and promote the need for a healthy lifestyle to ensure a future with lower cancer risk. Registrations to it are open and the last date is November 13.

To participate in the duathlon, you have to register on the website www.apollod2d.com. People can complete the race on their own within the time. Participants can run, walk, or cycle to cover the distance of 3 km to 125 km at their own pace and location of their choice. People can choose to cycle or run or both.

Participants can use simple watch or stopwatch to note their time or can go for GPS watches, smart watches, or activity tracking apps on smartphones.