Dalit, Tribal entrepreneurs get T-PRIDE Awards

April 13, 2023 03:31 pm | Updated 03:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Industries and Commerce Department has presented awards to best performing entrepreneurs from dalit and tribal communities assistance under the TS-PRIDE (Telangana State Programme for Rapid Incubation of Dalit Entrepreneurs) programme here on Thursday.

K. Nitin Raju, W. Laxman Bhaskar Raj, Ch. Mallesh. T. Sujatha, A.N. Malleshwari, Vinoda Chandavath, Ratlavath Dasu, Jadhav Rajesh Kumar, K. Prashanth Rathod and M. Padma were presented awards at the hands of Minister for Industries and IT K.T. Rama Rao and others.

Ministers K. Eshwar (SC Development) and Satyvavathi Rathod (Tribal Welfare), Chairman of TSIIC G. Balamallu, Chairman of TS SC Coop Development Corporation B. Srinivas, Chairman of TS ST Coop Development Corporation E. Ramchander, Principal Secretary (Industries) Jayesh Ranjan, MP B. Venkatesh Netha, MLA S. Saidi Reddy, Managing Director of TSIIC E.V. Narasimha Reddy, Narra Ravi Kumar of DICCI and others participated in the event.

Minister for Industries K.T. Rama Rao announced on the occasion that the government would allot two acres of land for DICCI for construction of new office building.

