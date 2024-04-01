Cybercrime PS to be inaugurated in Hanamkonda today

April 01, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - WARANGAL

In the wake of surge in cybercrimes, a specialized cybercrime police station will be inaugurated in Hanamkonda on April 2. The special police station, which will come up within the Warangal Police Commissionerate limits, will investigate cybercrimes involving amounts exceeding ₹1 lakh, while victims of lower-value incidents will be directed to their local police stations.

In recent times, people across both urban and rural areas of the combined Warangal district have fallen prey to various types of fraudulent schemes orchestrated by cybercrooks, resulting in significant financial losses.

“Responding to the alarming surge in cybercrimes, the State government has established a dedicated cybercrime police station within the commissionerate limits,” said Warangal Police Commissioner Ambar Kishor Jha.

Equipped with advanced technology and expert personnel, the Warangal cyber police are committed to effectively combat cyber threats. The forthcoming cybercrime police station in Warangal will further enhance these efforts by providing swift assistance to victims, conducting thorough investigations and apprehending perpetrators.

The cybercrime police station will be overseen by one Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) as its supervising officer, along with one inspector, three Sub-Inspectors (SIs), three Head Constables (HCs), and 12 constables. This team will offer prompt assistance to cyber victims, handle the registration of cybercrime cases, conduct investigations, and apprehend perpetrators. Cybercrimes, including online banking frauds encompassing schemes such as lottery/gift fraud, phishing/vishing/smishing, card skimming, loan fraud, money transfer fraud, malware and viruses, as well as identity theft cases, are on the rise.

According to the data available with the cybercrime wing of the Warangal Police Commissionerate, a total of 9,258 complaints related to cybercrimes have been received under the Warangal Police Commissionerate since 2020. Among these, 5,059 have been successfully resolved, while 1,496 remain under investigation. Notably, 2,150 FIRs have been filed related to cybercrimes, underscoring the severity of the situation.