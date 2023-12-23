GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cyberabad sees sharp spike in cybercrimes, dip in crimes against women

Citizens lost ₹232.34 crores in cybercrime cases in Cyberabad police limits in 2023

December 23, 2023 02:11 pm | Updated 02:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Naveen Kumar
Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty addresses during The Cyberabad Police Annual Press meet - 2023 at Gachibowli in Hyderabad on December 23, 2023.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty addresses during The Cyberabad Police Annual Press meet - 2023 at Gachibowli in Hyderabad on December 23, 2023. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Cyberabad police commissionerate recorded a sharp spike in the money lost in cyber crime cases in the ongoing year which is set to end. While ₹66.66 crore was lost in the 4850 cyber crime cases in 2022, ₹232.34 crore was lost in 5342 cases in 2023. This is a 248% jump in monetary terms. In 2022, ₹7.57 crore was frozen, ₹46 crore was frozen this year. This year, 339 accused were arrested in the cyber crime cases and 168 cases were detected.

The data was released in the annual press meet by Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty. It has details comparing data from 2022 and 2023; total number of cases reported, property offences, crime cases against women, road accident cases, detection percentage, total property lost and recovery percentage, traffic penalties imposed and other details.

While 27322 cases were reported in the previous year, the number increased to 29156 this year, which marks 6.71% increase. Total crime against women dropped from 2489 to 2356.

While ₹15.13 crore out of ₹24.10 crore lost property was recovered in 2022, ₹17.91 crore out of ₹24.90 crore lost property was recovered in 2023.

Telangana / cyber crime

