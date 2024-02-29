Cyberabad cops on the lookout for Director Krish in hotel drug raid case

February 29, 2024 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Officials probing the raids carried out at a star hotel in Gachibowli shared that Director Krish Jagarlamudi has not responded to the court-ordered summons. A drug test was also scheduled for the director for when he was supposed to appear for questioning.

The officials from the Madhapur zone of Cyberabad had issued a notice to Krish, asking him to appear before them for recording his statement. Interestingly, the 12-panel drug test has a limit of about 2-4 days to test a person positive of consuming cocaine. The raids were conducted during the intervening night of February 25 and 26.

The party was organised by Syed Abbas Ali Jeffery at the behest of Gajjala Vivekanand, son of BJP leader Gajjala Yoganand. As per the FIR, it was attended by Director Krish, actress Lishi Ganesh and producer Kedar Selagamsetty, Nirbhay, Raghu Charan, Sandeep, Swetha, and Neil had attended the party.

Meanwhile, sources confirmed that the police has now added two more names in the list of suspects in the case, including Vivekanand’s driver Praveen and drug peddler Mirza Wahid Baig. Police are also on the lookout for Lishi Ganesh, who has been missing since February 26.

The raid was conducted at the star hotel in Gachibowli following a tip off about a party involving drugs and resulted in recovery of plastic sachets of cocaine, each of one gram, along with a rolled-up white paper used for consuming it.