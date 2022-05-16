Cyber tricksters dupe woman of ₹ 50,000

Police act on her complaint and freeze the swindled amount

A woman from Punjagutta fell prey to a cyber fraud after a courier service she found online to book prasadam of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple tricked her into transferring ₹ 50,000 from her bank account.

Based on her complaint, Pungutta police registered a case under relevant Sections of IPS and IT Act and froze the swindled money from the bank account of the cyber trickster.

“She searched Google for the contact number of a particular courier service. She called the number and the telecaller asked her to download AnyDesk app, and share the OTP. Later, she realised that ₹ 50,000 was fraudulently debited from her bank account,” Inspector M Niranjan Reddy said.

He said that soon the woman called the bank and reported the issue. “The amount has been frozen. Her money is safe,” he said.

The victim was unaware aware that cyber tricksters often upload fake customer care numbers of various companies and service providers to cheat people.