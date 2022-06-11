Cyber Security Centre for Excellence to be launched

It will identify the modes of cyber crime 10 years ahead of time, and suggest preventive measures

A ‘Cyber Security Centre of Excellence’ will soon be launched under the aegis of the Telangana Police in order to effectively counter cyber crime, which is on the rise in the State.

Speaking about this on Saturday at the valedictory session of the national seminar on ‘Cyber Safety - National Security’ at the Indian School of Business in Gachibowli, DGP M. Mahender Reddy said the Centre will be started in coordination with the related departments of State government, renowned IT firms, and elite educational institutions such as IIT.

In the coming three years, the number of mobile phone users will reach a billion in the country, and the cyber crime graph too is rising proportionately, Mr. Mahender Reddy noted. Apart from individuals, government organisations, commercial, trade and service sectors are falling victim to cyber crime, which poses grave danger to the national security, he said.

The police system is being strengthened to face the challenge adequately. Telangana Cybercrime Coordination Centre has already been functioning on these lines, which is playing a crucial role in controlling cyber crime.

The centre of excellence will identify the modes of cyber crime 10 years ahead of time, and suggest preventive measures.

Telangana Police is playing a crucial role in control of cyber crime, Mr. Mahender Reddy said. As part of this, trained police officers have been appointed as cyber warriors in over 800 police stations.

Cyber crime investivation units have been established in district, commissionerate and State levels.

On this occasion, Mr. Mahender Reddy released posters spreading awareness about cyber crime.

Director, Union Home Ministry Pausumi Basu, IG Rajesh Kumar, Cyberabad Commissioner Stephen Ravindra, Principal Secretary, Home, Ravi Gupta, Principal Secretary, IT, Jayesh Ranjan and others participated in the programme.