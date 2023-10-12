Cyber Security Bureau arrests 19 offenders involved in 143 cases

October 12, 2023 11:39 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau (TSCSB), in a drive organised with six police jurisdictions in the State, visited nine States and arrested 19 offenders involved in 143 cases registered in Telangana and reported 726 incidents in other States.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Raveendra, who also holds the position as the Director of TSCSB, said that during the recent past, there has been a surge in cyber crimes related to investment and business frauds.

“The government of Telangana has established Cyber Security Bureau headquarters in Hyderabad to combat such offences more effectively. We gathered information regarding the offenders through technical analysis of data and organised a mega drive in the last week of September,” said the official.

The drive had 14 teams comprising investigating officers from six police commissionerates including Cyberabad, Hyderabad, Rachakonda, Karimnagar, Warangal, Siddipet and Jagityal.

“During this operation, the teams visited Gujarat, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Delhi, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and arrested 19 offenders. They were involved in 143 cases registered in Telangana. Meanwhile, officials also reported 726 incidents in other States,” added the official.