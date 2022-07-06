Customer-friendly parcel service launched

(Photo available)

Dr. P.V.S. Reddy, Post-master General, Hyderabad Region, Telangana Circle, has launched the Customer Friendly India Post Parcel Services at Jangaon Head Post Office in Jangaon district on Wednesday.

Addressing a gathering after launching the service, Mr. Reddy said that there will be several advantages to customers with this service in Hyderabad region. They include parcels which can be booked at 5,120 post-offices through QR Code-scan based UPI payment channel in Hyderabad Region. Parcel packaging machines are provided at 11 locations in Hyderabad region for uniform, safe and tamper-proof packaging. Parcels can be booked through 654 Franchisee Customer Service Center Village Level Entrepreneurs, and dedicated booking counters at all prominent offices. Bulk customers can track delivery of each and every article. There is recall facility of the article for cancelling the delivery, dedicated vehicles for safe transmission from Gadwal and Pochampally. Insurance charges have been brought down from 6 per cent to 1.5 per cent to all bulk customers, charges for Cash on Delivery Parcels have been brought down to 1.6 per cent for collection of an amount up to ₹ 6,500.

Mr. Reddy said that 24x7 Customer Service to address customer grievances through website (https://www.indiapost.gov.in/VAS/Pages/complaintregistration.aspx) and toll free number (18002666868) is also available.