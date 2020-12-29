Telangana

Curry leaves and fruit bearing saplings to houses

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has asked officials to supply saplings bearing curry leaves and fruits for houses in villages under Palle Pragathi programme.

Reviewing the implementation of the programme, he asked officials to give top priority to improve greenbelt in villages. Apart from ₹ five lakh allotted to each village for creation of natural forest in villages and availability of National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme funds at their disposal, the government had earmarked 10 % of budget of gram panchayats for green belt improvement. The money should be used for the purpose.

He recalled that the government wanted clean and green villages through the programme and the targets were already achieved. The sanitation drive and increasing greenery in villages should, however, continue.

The government had decided to set up common dumping yards in all villages. Land was identified for the purpose in 12,734 villages and works had commenced. Construction at some other places will begin soon. He expected cremation grounds to come into use in all villages in two or three months.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 29, 2020 10:01:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/curry-leaves-and-fruit-bearing-saplings-to-houses/article33447528.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY