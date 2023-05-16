CSIR-IICT installs 17 ‘Meghdhoot’ air-water plants at six Mumbai railway stations

May 16, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, Hyderabad, on Tuesday announced the installation of 17 indigenously developed ‘Meghdhoot’ air-water plants at six key railway stations in Mumbai in collaboration with Maithri Aquatech to provide drinking water to commuters.

The plants use state-of-the-art technology to convert atmospheric moisture into potable water, mimicking the natural rain cycle. This atmospheric water is enriched with a proprietary mineral solution and passed through an intricate filtration process to ensure compliance with both World Health Organisation and Indian potable water standards.

CSIR-IICT director D. Srinivasa Reddy, fellow scientists S. Sridhar, Shailaja, former MP Vijay Darda and representatives from Central Railway were present during the inauguration of the plants on platform 1 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai.

Mr. Reddy termed the atmospheric water generator a game changer and a futuristic technology to provide affordable and potable water to the public. Portability and non-dependence on raw water supply made it a viable and long-term technology to solve the drinking water scarcity.

CSIR-IICT focussed on making the process sustainable by integrating it with solar power to ensure provision of safe drinking water in remote and water-scarce regions, he added.

Maithri Aquatech founder and MD Ramkrishna Mukkavilli spoke of his vision of providing a scalable, sustainable solution to the global water crisis with the aim of making clean water universally accessible, transcending social, economic and cultural barriers.

This project is also being supported by naval veteran Captain K.K. Sharma and directors of Sinqin Global Business Solutions Private Ltd. represented by Meena Sharma, according to a press release.