Telangana

CS seeks detailed proposals on health infra initiatives

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has directed officials to prepare detailed proposals on health infrastructure initiatives launched by the State government. A report on the initiatives will be submitted to the XV Finance Commission.

The Chief Secretary said focus should be on strengthening the primary health centres and steps to be taken with regard to the health infrastructure in Agency areas and remote villages of the State. Some of the primary health centres could be developed as mandal public health units.

Finance special chief secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao, Panchayat Raj secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania were present.


