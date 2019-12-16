CS reviews arrangements for President’s southern sojourn

With President Ramnath Kovind scheduled to arrive in the city on December 20 for his annual southern sojourn, Chief Secretary S.K. Joshi has directed the officials of various departments to make arrangements accordingly.

The Chief Secretary, who reviewed the arrangements that are being made for the President’s visit with senior officials on Monday, directed the secretaries and heads of departments to prepare an action plan for making arrangements with effective coordination between different departments. The President, he said, would arrive at the Hakimpet airport on December 20 afternoon and officials concerned should make arrangements to accord a grand reception to him.

The Home Department should put in place necessary traffic regulations during Mr. Kovind’s visit while the other departments, including Energy and Municipal Administration, should ensure uninterrupted power supply and supply of clean drinking water, besides taking up repairs to roads on which the President is expected to travel. Steps should be taken to put in place CCTV network at the Rashtrapati Nilayam, the official residence, and ensure that medical teams are positioned to meet any emergencies.

The Chief Secretary directed the officials to submit within two days the list of officials who would be assigned duties relating to the President’s visit and the list should include the names of officers who would be deployed at the control room.

The President would stay at Rashtrapati Nilayam from December 20 to 22 and he would leave for Thiruvananthapuram on December 23. Mr. Kovind would return to the city on December 26 evening and the government would host “At Home” the next day.

Mr. Kovind would leave for New Delhi on December 28.