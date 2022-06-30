CS reviews arrangements for PM’s visit 

Holds review meeting with police and senior officials

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has directed the officials concerned to make elaborate arrangements in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the State.

The Prime Minister will arrive in the city on July 2 and leave on July 4 morning. Union Ministers, Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled States, deputy chief ministers and national level leaders of the BJP will be in the city for the party’s national executive committee meeting. The Chief Secretary who reviewed the arrangements being made with senior police officials and those of key departments directed them to put in place adequate security arrangements for the VVIPs.

Smooth flow of traffic should be ensured so that common people were not inconvenienced. Officials should work in close coordination and with utmost precaution. Barricading, lighting and all other measures at the Parade Ground, the venue of the public meeting, should be done as per rules, he said. DGP M. Mahender Reddy and other senior officials were present.