CS pats TS aviation academy for award

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has complimented the Telangana State Aviation Academy for receiving the prestigious Aero Club of India award for 2021.

The academy received the award for its performance in pilot training, drone pilot training and aviation engineering training. As many as 21 flying training clubs across the country were affiliated to the Aero Club of India and have been rendering valuable service with regard to ab-initio training of aviation pilots and engineers.

The academy has received the award five times since the formation of the State. Academy CEO Captain S.N. Reddy told Mr Somesh KUmar that around 70 pilots were currently undergoing training at the academy and another 230 students were being trained in aircraft engineering wing while 60 students were undergoing training as drone pilots.