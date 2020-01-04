CS moots innovative training for new Group II officers

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has instructed the officials to make arrangements to provide best training with innovative methods to the newly selected candidates in Group II exam conducted by Telangana State Public Service Commisison and appointed in the Revenue, Excise and Commercial Taxes departments.

The training should be in such a way that the young officers should evolve as the best officers and become partners in the development of the State as envisaged by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, he said.

There were 259 deputy tahsildars, 284 Excise sub-inspectors and 156 assistant commerical tax officers who were selected in the Group II examination.

Mr. Somesh Kumar held a meeting with the officials of Revenue, Excise and Commercial Taxes departments at BRKR Bhavan here on Saturday. Commissioner Commercial Taxes Neetu Prasad, Excise Commissioner Sarfaraj Ahmed, Commissioner Survey Settlements and Land Records Shashidhar and others attended the meeting.

Emphasising on the importance of training, the Chief Secretary said the training should help them in their day-to-day discharge of duties. The training modules should create interest among the new recruits as well as have good impact on them, he suggested.

Special focus should be paid on the modules required for training, appointment of resource persons, duration of training, field level visits, IT applications etc. Training should be given on GST, VAT, accounting, registrations under commercial taxes department, Excise Act, Enforcement, Haritha Haram, CRPC, IPC related to Excise department and land administration, land laws, service matters related to Revenue department besides morals, ethics, dealing with court cases etc., he said.