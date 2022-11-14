CS for speedy completion of works on Aramgarh-Shamshabad international airport road

November 14, 2022 11:46 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has directed the officials concerned to expedite work on development and widening of the road between Aramgarh and Shamshabad international airport.

The Chief Secretary, who reviewed the progress of works, said development of the road leading to airport had been taken up with ₹283 crore. The works comprise widening of the 10 km stretch as six-lane road along with service roads on either side. Works relating to construction of under passes at agricultural university and airport entrances, flyover at Gaganpahad and an elevated corridor in Shamshabad area were also under progress.

He wanted the officials concerned to take adequate care to ensure that people are not inconvenienced because of the ongoing works. All the departments should work in coordination and a meeting pertaining to obstructions in road widening works should be convened with public representatives, he said.

Mr. Somesh Kumar instructed the officials to complete the ongoing works before December-end and wanted them to utilise the services of the police department in maintenance of traffic on the busy stretch. He said he would conduct surprise checks on the progress of works from time to time as needed.