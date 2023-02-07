CPI calls for intensification of land struggles 

February 07, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Communist Party of India State unit has given a call to party leaders and cadre to intensify land struggles to ensure that poor and marginalised sections are given lands.

CPI State secretary K. Sambasiva Rao exhorted the party cadre to ensure through their struggles that landless poor got their share of lands in the State. He criticised the Revenue department officials for remaining indifferent to the encroachments on government and endowment lands by “land sharks”. He was speaking at a meeting of the erstwhile Rangareddy district unit of the party

The CPI, he recalled, was the only political party fighting on behalf of the poor and the struggle would continue in future too. It was at the instance of the CPI that the parties in power distributed lands to thousands of poor in the past. The party leaders and cadre should also be prepared to launch struggles on issues of public importance.

He criticised the BJP Government at the Centre for imposing huge burden on people through steep hike in the prices of essentials as well as petro products. The Central Government was diluting the Constitution besides usurping the rights of people and this called for relentless fight against the government’s anti-people policies.