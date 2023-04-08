CPI and CPI(M) lead ‘Go back Modi’ rallies across State 

April 08, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Leaders and cadre of Communist Party of India and Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Saturday led demonstrations and rallies titled ‘Go back Modi’, protesting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Hyderabad.

They said the visit was part of the political drama to further mislead people. The parties alleged that the BJP-led Centre under Mr. Narendra Modi’s leadership did not deliver on the promises made to Telangana as per bifurcation legislation.

The cadre wearing black and holding placards, flexis and flags marched through cities and towns.

“They did not deliver on any promise made in the last nine years. The Centre is also hijacking the powers of the State government,” they said.

CPI State secretary Kunamneni Smbasiva Rao who led a protest at Shamshabad said the Prime Minister lacked the moral right to enter Telangana for failing to fulfill promises made at the time of State bifurcation.

Senior leader Chada Venkat Reddy, objecting to the Centre auctioning coal blocks of Singareni Colleries Company Limited, said the Centre had failed on Kazipet railway coach factory, tribal university and Bayyaram steel factory.

Several other protesting leaders were detained by the police and prevented from reaching the meeting venue at Secunderabad.