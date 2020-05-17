COVID patients to be admitted to TIMS

The government is mulling admitting COVID-19 patients to the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (TIMS), Gachibowli. As of now, all patients detected with the novel coronavirus are admitted to Gandhi Hospital.

Sources said a few of the patients might be admitted at TIMS to further perfect the system there. “All resources are in place at TIMS. Doctors, nurses and para-medical staff as well as equipment such as oxygen lines are available. If any issues are detected after admitting the patients, we will fix it,” added a source.

The date from which patients will be admitted is yet to be decided. It is learnt that senior officials from the State Health department including Director of Medical Education K. Ramesh Reddy along with Osmania General Hospital Superintendent B. Nagender, who is also the nodal officer for TIMS, visited the institute on Saturday to inspect the facilities.

Issues about the lack of a sewage treatment plant (STP) at TIMS were raised by students from University of Hyderabad, which adjoins the institute. “The STP is being constructed. Like in other hospitals, a third party will be given the task of handling the biomedical waste,” sources said.

Doctors from Gandhi Hospital have been discussing putting forward a request to resume all medical services at the hospital too as junior doctors are missing out on academics. The load on the hospital might come down as the State government has adopted ‘Revised guidelines for home isolation of very mild and pre-symptomatic COVID-19 cases’. According to those norms, very mild or pre-symptomatic patients who have requisite facility at their residence for self-isolation will have the option to do so.