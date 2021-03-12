COVID cases rising steadily in GHMC areas

181 test positive in State

COVID-19 positive cases in the GHMC area are increasing steadily over the past one week although the daily count of the infectious virus cases in the State continues to be below 200. A total of 181 new positive cases were reported during the 24-hour period till 8 pm on Thursday.

One more COVIS death was reported on Thursday taking the total deaths to 1,650 till date. With 163 COVID patients declared recovered on Thursday taking the total recoveries to 2,97,195 out of the 3,00,717 positive cases reported in the State so far.

According to a bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, the case fatality rate and recovery rate continues to be around 0.54% and 98.82%, respectively, against 1.4% and 96.8%, respectively, at the national level. The active cases in the State as on Thursday were 1,872 including 733 in home and institutional isolation and 1,139 undergoing treatment in various government and private hospitals.

Going by the daily count of COVID positive cases being reported from the GHMC area, the count is rising steadily as they reached 44 on Thursday from 28 cases reported on March 5. From March 5 to 11, the daily cases reported in the GHMC area are 28, 30, 27, 31, 34, 35 and 44, respectively. Following COVID norms in public places, particularly wearing of masks, has been on the way out with the care-free attitude increasing among people.

The bulletin stated that outside GHMC area, Rangareddy (19), Medchal-Malkajgiri (15), Karimnagar and Nizamabad (10 each) have reported cases in doubt-digit. No (zero) positive cases were reported from eight districts, while the cases in the remaining 21 districts were in single digit.

On the testing front, a total of 21,340 samples were screened for COVID on Thursday taking the total tests done in the State so far to 91,14,985.