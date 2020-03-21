Coronavirus | Cases in Telangana rise to 19

Three new cases of COVID-19 were detected in Telangana on Friday, including the remaining two Indonesians, who were part of 10-member team that had travelled from Delhi to Ramagundem, and gone to Karimnagar. These took the total number of COVID-19 cases in the State to 19.

Till Thursday, 16 cases had been reported. The 17th case, which was confirmed on Friday, was an 18-year-old girl from Hyderabad, who came from London. A corporate hospital referred her and the patient is currently admitted to Government General and Chest Hospital, Erragadda. The girl's condition is stable.

The 18th and 19th cases are a 27-year-old and a 60-year-old respectively, both men from Indonesia.

The 10 Indonesians travelled from New Delhi to Ramagundem on AP Sampark Kranti Express (Train No. 12708) on March 13 and reached Ramagundem in the early hours of March 14. A total of 82 people travelled in the non-air conditioned sleeper coach including the Indonesians.

The first Indonesian who tested positive was a 58-year-old man. He and others accompanying him from Indonesia were isolated at government hospital on Monday and their samples collected for tests. His test results were confirmed on Tuesday while on Wednesday night, health department officials announced that seven more in the team tested positive. On Friday night, the remaining two Indonesians too were confirmed as positive for coronavirus.

Officials appealed to people who returned from foreign countries or had been in transit to be in self-quarantine at home for 14 days from the time of arrival in India irrespective of whether they had any symptoms or not. Besides any person who has been in contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 must remain in home isolation for 14 days.

If any of the above were to develop symptoms, they were urged to notify nearest government hospital immediately. In case of queries related to COVID-19, dial '104' health helpline.