COVID case load near to 600 on Thursday

The COVID-19 cases in Telangana are increasing gradually. From 563 infections on Wednesday, the daily case load spiked to 592 on Thursday. While 27,488 samples were put to test, results of 553 were awaited.

There has been a gradual increase in number of COVID patients who have been hospitalised. The number of patients in government and private hospitals was 80 on Wednesday, and 84 on Thursday. Of the 84, only 16 were in Intensive Care Units (ICU), 35 on oxygen beds, and 33 occupied regular beds. Majority of the patients were either on oxygen or regular beds.

While the number of cases are increasing, most of the infections are confined to urban districts of the State. The new 592 patients included 331 from Hyderabad, 60 from Rangareddy, 45 from Medchal Malkajgiri.

From March 2, 2020 to July 7 of this year, a total of 3,57,86,975 samples were tested and 8,04,529 were detected with coronavirus. Of the total cases, 7,95,421 have recovered, 4,997 were active cases, and 4,111 patients have died.