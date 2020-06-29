Telangana

COVID-19 tests at CAIMS inaugurated

Collector K. Shashanka inspecting the equipment for RT-PCR tests at Chalmeda Ananda Rao Institute of Medical Sciences on the outskirts of Karimnagar town on Monday.

Collector K. Shashanka inspecting the equipment for RT-PCR tests at Chalmeda Ananda Rao Institute of Medical Sciences on the outskirts of Karimnagar town on Monday.   | Photo Credit: By arrangement

Tests would be available from Thursday

The Chalmeda Ananda Rao Institute of Medical Sciences (CAIMS) on the outskirts of Karimnagar town has formally launched the conduct of COVID-19 tests at its hospital from Monday.

Collector K. Shashanka along with Municipal Commissioner Valluru Kranthi and CAIMS chairman Ch. Laxminarasimha Rao formally inaugurated the coronavirus testing laboratory. Laboratory, set up a cost of ₹ 42 lakh, would conduct tests by using the RT-PCR (reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) method for accuracy.

The RC-PCR testing laboratory was established following the guidelines of the ICMR. CAIMS chairman Ch. Laxminarasimha Rao said that the tests referred by the government would be conducted free of cost and for others, they would be charged ₹ 2,200 per test. He said that the lab would be fully functional from Thursday.

He also said that they had set up a COVID-19 ward with ventilator facility it would have 114 beds to treat the patients. The Collector thanked the CAIMS for setting up the laboratory to conduct corona tests in the district during the prevailing crisis situation.

